Cameroon: Emmanuel Bisong Egbe - Candidate Full Of Ambitions

3 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He argues that he brings hope to Cameroon football at the helm of FECAFOOT.

This is the first time he is presenting his candidature for the post of president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). Emmanuel Bisong Egbe is the only Anglophone candidate out of seven candidates who are vying for the top seat in FECAFOOT. Even though he hails from the South West Region of Cameroon, Bisong Egbe Emmanuel has been a promoter of the famous Yaounde based club, Tonnerre Kalara Club of Yaounde (TKC). He is the first Vice president of TKC and it is thanks to his support that the Mvog-Ada club has moved to the MTN Elite One championship after 15 years in the Second Division. He distinguishes himself as one of the best providers of football and thus one of the most important financial providers of the team. A businessman by profession, Emmanuel Bisong Egbe played football in an early age. His slogan is "With Bisong Emmanuel we will win together". His inspiration comes from the internal wrangling plaguing the Cameroon Football Federation at the moment. He believes he can bring lasting solutions to the crisis.

At 41 he is working in line with the orientation of the Head of State that is the promotion of youths. In the domain of sports, Bisong Egbe Emmanuel is the former president of Organising Committee of the Professional Wrestling competition in Yaounde, first vice president of TKC. He is a renowned businessman and he is known for his generosity and efficiency in developing economic and sports activities.

