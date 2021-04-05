Uganda: Mugulusi Auditions in Vipers-Busoga Uganda Cup Clash

There are three all-Uganda Premier League ties at the round of 32 stage of this season's Stanbic Uganda Cup. One of them will be played out today when Vipers host Busoga United in the first leg at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

In the clash, there is Vipers with the ability to groom youngsters from their youth team, and also a strong financial arm to acquire the best from the rest.

Busoga United, on the other hand, have had a similarly vibrant youth structure that they blended with some of the best players to earn their best ever finish - a fourth place last season.

But many of their players have since departed with Ibrahim Mugulusi joining city rivals Bul, while midfielder David Bagoole and striker Lawrence Tezikya are in Kitende. Their departure has placed more responsibility on playmaker Isma Mugulusi and the youngster seems to have embraced it.

After enhancing his reputation as Uganda reached the final of the Afcon U-20, the youngster has returned to spearhead Busoga's revival after featuring in three matches of their current four-game winning run.

He returned for the club's 1-0 away win over Wakiso Giants in which his passing, vision and industry earned him a man of the match accolade after. Mugulusi then set up the winner for Shaka Ssozi in the 2-1 win over Kitara before scoring the second goal against Onduparaka for a 2-0 win.

An impressive performance in the Cup tie could see him become the next Busoga player to call Kitende home amid reports he's set for a move to KCCA.

For Busoga today, though, the best interest is Mugulusi helping them over the line in the Cup tie.