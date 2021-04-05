Africa: Continent Approaches 7.5 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations

5 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 5, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,269,206 while over 7,488,208 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  113,853 and   3,838,648 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,551,964 - and  52,987 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 498,197 ), Tunisia ( 260,044 ), Ethiopia ( 215,189 ), Egypt ( 204,965 ) and Nigeria ( 163,195 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

