Liberia: Mrs. Dorothea Youborbah Menyongar Turns 100

The Menyongar Family on Sunday, April 4, 2021 celebrated the Centennial Day of Mrs. Dorothea Youborbah Menyongar.

The occasion was characterized by a Centennial Thanksgiving Service held at the St. Simon Baptist Church on Horton Avenue in Bassa Community, Monrovia.

The 100th birthday of Mother Dorothea was attended by her children, grand children, great grand children and other family members in Liberia, Sierra Leone, China, The United Kingdom and the United States of America wishing her long life, good health and prosperity.

The first daughter of the celebrant, Sarah Menyongar Davis, said her mother was born on April 3, 1921 and has been humble throughout the 100 years with the grace of God.

Madam Davis stated that Mother Dorothea is a woman who carries forgiveness and doesn't worry about anything good or bad. Besides she lives peacefully with her neighbors in the community and the society at large.

She pointed out that Mother Dorothea has seven children, but she has three set of twins and a triple among her children as well as 20 grand children with 22 great grand children.

She stressed that it is good to be humble and respectful in society, as this can make God to bless you with long life no matter the situation.

Madam Davis stressed that young Liberians should learn to be respectful in their life journey despite the current challenges confronting the society.

She noted that more young Liberians lack respect for elder and people in authority which according to her, it is not good for the rebuilding process of Liberia.

She indicated that it is about time to instill disciplinary measures in the Liberian society to protect the next generation from bad behaviors.

According to the United Nations projections, life expectancy in Liberia from 1950 to 2021 is 64 to 44 years.