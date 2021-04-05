Liberia: NSA Opens New U.S.-Funded Headquarters

4 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

On April 2, 2021, Ambassador Michael McCarthy joined Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, National Security Agency Director James Pearson II, and other dignitaries to cut the ribbon on the brand-new headquarters of the Liberian National Security Agency.

According to the United States Embassy in Monrovia, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ambassador McCarthy remarked, "One of the lessons that has repeatedly been underscored is the importance of objective information and intelligence, free of political interference and influence, for effective government decision and policy-making ... The U.S. Government has made this significant investment because we believe that ensuring peace and security requires accurate, timely, and objective information... .Having the whole picture, the whole truth - with all facts and context understood - can prevent conflict in advance, can help respond to crisis situations, can help with mediation efforts and can ensure confidence in decision-making." Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.