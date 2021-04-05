Liberia: NSA Opens New U.S.-Funded Headquarters

On April 2, 2021, Ambassador Michael McCarthy joined Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, National Security Agency Director James Pearson II, and other dignitaries to cut the ribbon on the brand-new headquarters of the Liberian National Security Agency.

According to the United States Embassy in Monrovia, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ambassador McCarthy remarked, "One of the lessons that has repeatedly been underscored is the importance of objective information and intelligence, free of political interference and influence, for effective government decision and policy-making ... The U.S. Government has made this significant investment because we believe that ensuring peace and security requires accurate, timely, and objective information... .Having the whole picture, the whole truth - with all facts and context understood - can prevent conflict in advance, can help respond to crisis situations, can help with mediation efforts and can ensure confidence in decision-making." Press Release