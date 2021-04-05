Liberia: Govt Enlists Over 850 Voluntary Teachers On Payroll, Increases Pay of 600 Others

The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Education has announced that it has with immediate effect placed over 850 voluntary public school teachers across the fifteen political sub-divisions within Liberia on payroll.

The move, the government says, is intended to fill in the gap created as a result of the on-going retirement.

The government notes that the employment represents initial recruitment of over 2000 voluntary teachers who have meaningfully been contributing toward the growth and development of the education sector.

The qualification of the new teachers ranges from C- certificate Bachelor and Master degrees.

According to the Ministry of Education, 165 of the newly employed teachers hold bachelor degree in education, 163 are A certificate, 470 are C-Certificate, while 35 hold B-certificate from the rural teacher training academy. The monthly wage bill of the new teacher is estimated at US$124,000 or US1, 488,000 per annum.

In term of county placement, 796 of the teachers will be assigned outside of Montserrado, which will include 70 teachers in Maryland County, 157 teachers in Lofa County, 86 teachers in NimbaCounty, 53 in Grand KruCounty, 55 teachers in Rivergee County, and 69 teachers in GbarpoluCounty.

In related development, the Government says it is also planning to employ additional 750 voluntary teachers before the end of the fiscal year 2020/2021 in June 2021. The additional teachers are currently being vetted through special joint committee comprising of the Ministry of Education and the Civil Service Agency of Liberia.

Meanwhile, it says the Ministry of Education has taken a bold step in prioritizing the increment of Public-school teachers' salaries that will commensurate with their current qualification and experience.

The Ministry has already commenced the exercise with the salary increment of about 600 bonafide and legitimate supplementary Public-school teachers, the Government stated. The process of regularizing under-paid Public-school teachers' salaries has taken effect as of March 2021, it added.

Government says the increment is a fulfillment of its promise out of the National Harmonization exercise that supplementary teachers will be paid equally as regular teachers.

The Government further stated that other teachers with advanced and additional credentials will experience similar increment in their respective salaries.

The Ministry of Education is currently said to be working with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning (MFDP) to FastTrack qualified teachers and their benefits that go along with their various positions and assignments especially teachers in the hard to reach counties.

.