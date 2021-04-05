Liberia Urged to Redouble Efforts Against Money Laundering

4 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia has been told to redouble its effort in the fight against money laundering here. Speaking at the end of its advocacy mission to the country, the Director General of the Inter-government Action Against Money Laundering (GIABA), Justice Kimelabalou Aba, noted that the Liberian government needs to redouble its effort in the fight against money laundering and countering of terrorist financing.

According to Justice Aba, Liberia is expected to undergo another mutual evaluation to help protect the country' financial system and the world at large, based on the involvement of every country in corresponding banking or money transfer.

He stated that the sub-regional grouping (GIABA) team of professionals will be deployed to do the mutual assessment in Liberia.

"Liberia Legislature and other political authorities need to muster the courage to pass meaningful legislations, provide logistical and financial support to the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia, " Justice Aba recommended.

For his part, the Director General of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit,ModibboHammanTukur , promised to provide capacity development for some staff members of the Liberia Financial Intelligence Unit

According to him, Nigeria is prepared to train Liberia FIU locally and internationally, as Liberia gets ready to seek membership from the International Network of FIUs (EgmontGroup) that presently has 170 countries as members.

He also disclosed that Nigeria and Ghana are ready to help Liberia achieves its desire to join other countries to share information against money laundering and countering of terrorist financing.

The regional FIU boss said Nigeria will provide financial support for the software that Liberia FIU will shortly use, in the enhancement of its work for efficiency in the fight against money laundering and countering of terrorist financing.

GIABA ended its advocacy mission here last week with a courtesy call on President George Weah.The GIABA delegation expressed optimism that issues proffered to Mr. Weah and other political authorities during their interactions will be timely implemented.

The ECOWAS delegation praised the warm reception received by Mr. Weah, Legislature, Central Bank of Liberia, Ministers of Finance and Justice and the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia, when they arrived in the country.

