Tunis/Tunisia — Etoile Sportive du Sahel and Club Sportif Sfaxien made a goalless draw (0-0), Sunday in Radés as part of the CAF Cup (Group C) group stage day-3 games.

At the end of this third day, CS Sfaxien is still leader of the group with 5 points, while Etoile Sahel is second with 4 points, a place shared with ASC Jaraaf of Dakar after beating this afternoon Salitas FC (2-0) in Dakar.