Ethiopia: GERD is an Opportunity to Region's Development: Ambassador

5 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

ADDIS ABABA - South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia James Pitia Morgan said that the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is an opportunity to the region in supplying power to different countries.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald the Ambassador said that this part of Africa is blessed with tremendous natural resources that could enable transform the region. And, the GERD could be the game changer in bridging the power gap.

Mentioning that Ethiopia began to construct GERD in 2011 so as to fill the wide power gap it is facing and use it for various development endeavors, he said that it is developing the River with open plan to all downstream countries.

"We are waiting for the completion of the Dam and when it is finalized and becomes fully operational it would have substantial benefits to all 11 countries and their citizens. South Sudan is also keen to purchase electric power."

GERD construction could open up many new opportunities for the region and beyond. In this manner, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia should use GERD as an opportunity to cement their economic cooperation in the interest of Africa's greater quest of achieving regional integration and economic development, he further said.

The Ambassador also calls on pertinent stakeholders to address differences through discussion and work harmoniously to benefit from it.

