Tunisia: Epidemiological Situation in Tunisia, 'Dangerous' - Scientific Committee

Tunis/Tunisia — The epidemiological situation in Tunisia is "dangerous," the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus said, warning against "the noticeable deterioration" of indicators related to the spread of the COVID-19 during the past week.

The committee further reported a notable rise in the number of infections and fatalities, a Health Ministry press release issued Sunday reads.

In this regard, the committee tabled its recommendations to the Health Minister.

Indeed, the COVID-19 infections spiked by 22.9% and the chronological reproduction rate of SARS-CoV2 has reached a level higher than 1, in addition to the rise in the number of daily deaths with a mortality rate of 75.3 per 100 thousand persons, Director of the National Observatory of Emerging and New Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya said.

The number of suspected infection cases with the UK variant and that of hospitalisations (health services and intensive care units) also rose, in addition to the classification of 17 governments and 95 delegations with "high to very high" risk.

The committee's meeting laid emphasis on the swift spread of the UK variant causing an increase in the number of dangerous infections and fatalities.

The meeting also discussed the citizens' non-respect of health measures, which is the main cause of the rapid spread of infections.

The committee stressed the need to speed up the vaccination pace, pointing to the poor implementation of protocols by numerous actors and the difficulties faced in the implementation of health control procedures at borders, the follow-up of immediate quarantine recommendations, virus watch and the spread of strains.

The meeting further recalled that the health system does not meet the hospitalisation's needs as well as the lack recorded in the human and financial resources.