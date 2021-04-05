Tunisia: Covid-19 - Occupancy Rate of Icu Beds Stands At 75 Percent in Manouba

Tunis/Tunisia — The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds at the COVID-19 unit in Manouba and at El Kassab hospital has reached 75%, that is 22 beds out of 30, following the increase in the number of infections at the end of the week, Local Health Director in Manouba Hajer Missaoui said.

The 4 oxygen-fitted beds at the Tebourba hospital are all occupied, the official pointed out, warning against the serious health repercussions due to the non-respect of the health protocol in the region and the non-implementation of measures taken by the Manouba local anti-disaster and relief organisation committee.

Actually, two fatalities were recorded in the weekend in Douar Hicher.

Infections were also reported in Tebourba (145), Manouba (128), Mornaguia (70), Jedaida (60), Oued Ellil (56), El Battan (6) and Borj El Amri (5).

Missaoui pointed out that the number of active cases had reached 535 and the infection caseload has hit 8,973, including 340 fatalities and 8,098 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Besides, the number of vaccinated people who were registered on the Evax.tn platform reached 378 on Saturday, notably the elderly, i.e. the highest number of daily vaccinations, President of the Manouba Centre of School and Academic Healthcare Adel Harmia said.

312 people were inoculated on Sunday, taking the number of vaccinations in the governorate to 2,900 since the start of the vaccination campaign, he added.