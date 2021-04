Tunis/Tunisia — 34 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,709 infections from 6,175 conducted tests, were reported on April 3, the Health Ministry said Sunday in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

As such, the number of fatalities has spiked to 8,965. Recoveries also rose by 260, hitting 219,035.

The ministry further recorded 1,480 hospitalisations in public and private health facilities, 352 of whom in intensive care units and 111 under ventilators.