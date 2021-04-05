Liberia: Supreme Court Rules Out Fraud in Sinoe County District 2 By-Election

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has ruled out electoral fraud in the complaint filed by Othello Doe Nagbe in the December 8 by-election for District 2 in Sinoe County.

The high court said the complaint alleging electoral fraud and irregularities is a mere allegation.

The high court made judgement in the case on Thursday, March 29, 2021.

The Court then ordered the National Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction over the matter.

Mr. Nagbe contested on the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) ticket in the Sinoe County's District#2 by-election that was held in December 2020 to fill the vacancy left behind by the late Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh.

Late Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh died on June 30, 2020 at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Reading the Supreme Court's judgement, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh said candidate Nagbe complaint filed to the high court alleging fraud and irregularities is a mere allegation.

Associate Justice Yuoh said the appellant (Nagbe) had no standing to seek legal remedy on behalf of voters who were allegedly disenfranchised as a result of the late opening of polls in the district election.

Associate Justice Yuoh also added that appellant Nagbe showed no evidence to substantiate his allegations of fraud and irregularities.

