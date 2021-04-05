Liberia: Speaker Chambers Dennounces Maryland Violence, Appeals for Calm and Understanding

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has appealed for "understanding and calm" after protesters swarmed Plebo Sodoken District and Harper on March 31 in a demonstration over the killing of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, Mordecial Nyemah.

The protesters stormed the prison facility in Plebo Sodoken District and broke through, leading to the escape of 91 Inmates, and also vandalized the police deport, destroying essential documents. The motorcyclist's death was the most recent in what is believed to be a years-long string of ritualistic killings in the county that have been blamed by local residents on politicians and businessmen seeking political power.

Residents said the violence erupted after one person who was arrested for the motorcyclist's murder said a local businessman hired them to performed the act.

The government imposed a curfew in the county after the protest.

Speaker Chambers, whose house was also set ablaze during the protest, in a statement released by his office, denounced the killing of the motorcyclist but said people shouldn't resort to violence.

