Liberia: Ghanaian Ambassador Ends Tour of Duty in Liberia

Monrovia — The outgoing Ghanaian Ambassador, H.E. Ernest Barte Asare-Asiedu has bid farewell to the Liberian Foreign Minister H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., as he ended his three-and-a-half-year tour of duty in Liberia, saying his task is over and will be returning home.

Speaking during his farewell courtesy call on Friday, March 26, 2021, Ambassador Asiedu said his duty was interesting, pleasing and express thanks for all the cooperation that made his work smooth in Liberia.

In keeping with diplomatic practices, the Outgoing Ghanaian Ambassador said he had come to the Ministry to inform the Foreign Minister that his over three year's diplomatic assignment in Liberia has ended.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Ambassador Asiedu said as he ends his duty in Liberia, he wants to take a very important part of Liberia with him back home, which is his enrollment at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

He stated that he will soon return to the country to complete his course at the law school. "I want to have this treasure as a special part of me in my private capacity".

Ambassador Asiedu asserted that his tour of duty in Liberia has been marked by great achievements with a sense of memory that will live with him throughout his career.

The outgoing Ghanaian envoy then extended his deepest appreciation to President George Manneh Weah and the Government and people of Liberia, for the cooperation and assistance accorded him during his over three-year tenure in Liberia.

Ambassador Asiedu indicated that during his three-year diplomatic service in Liberia, he was privileged to interact with key Liberian government officials and other personalities within the country's private sector something he said will enrich his memory as he leaves Liberia.

The Outgoing Ghanaian envoy specifically referenced, the knowledge he acquired while attending the Lewis Author Grimes School of Law of the University of Liberia as one of his private achievements here. .

Responding, Minister Kemayah expressed gratitude to Ambassador Asiedu for the level of services he rendered to Liberia and the role Ambassador Asiedu played in strengthening the bilateral and historic ties subsisting between Ghana and Liberia.

Minister Kemayah opined that President George Manneh Weah extends best wishes to you, Ambassador Asiedu for your successful tour of duty, saying that Liberia recognizes the role Ghana played in peacekeeping and the sustenance of peace in the sub region.

The Liberian Foreign Minister used the occasion to reiterate the pivotal role Ghana played by hosting thousands of Liberian refugees during the civil war in Liberia, noting that Liberia is playing host to large number of Ghanaian citizens, who are contributing to the growth and development of Liberia.

Ms. Neematu Ziblim Adam, who accompanied Ambassador Asiedu to the Foreign Ministry, will serve as Charge d'Affairs of the Ghanaian Embassy near Monrovia, pending the appointment of a new ambassador; outgoing Ambassador Asiedu disclosed.