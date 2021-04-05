Liberia: Social Media Talk Show Host 'Prophet Key' Denies Speculation of His Pending Deportation By the Moroccan Government

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Popular Liberian talkshow host Prophet Key has denied being deported from Morocco, terming the allegations as "an irresponsible lie".

Rumors of Prophet Key's alleged deportation from Morocco, where he had been for over six years broadcasting via his Facebook page, have been making rounds on social media since he announced his arrival last month in an unknown African country.

On Friday, Henry Costa, another talkshow host based in the United States of America, posted on his Facebook page claiming that Prophet Key has left Morocco for an unknown African country after the Moroccan government asked him to leave Morocco or face deportation.

Costa also accused President George Weah of being behind the deportation of Prophet Key.

Costa posted: "The Moroccan government, a few weeks ago, ordered Prophet Key to leave their country or face deportation. He chose the option to leave voluntarily. He's currently in another African country. I will not name that country for his safety. Please pray for him and his family. Weah might be behind this."

Joshua Flomo, a resident of Shoe Factory in Monrovia, also raised concern about the whereabouts of Prophet Key when he posted on his Facebook page Saturday. "I am worried about the whereabouts and safety of Prophet Key amid all the reports about his deportation from Morocco," he said.

Another person posted on Facebook: "Since one month now Prophet Key has been off the social media and is making me to believe that he has been deported from Morocco."

