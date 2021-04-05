Liberia: Naymote Welcomes U.S. Government Human Rights Report 2020

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development is deeply worried about statements from Congressman Christ Smith on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act linking Liberian government officials to political corruption and a U.S. Embassy's response to an inquiry to Frontpage Africa through its Public Affairs Officer Michael Ardaiolo in which it states that Liberians in government are being designated as corrupt actors by the U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury Department which was published in the March 29, 2021 edition of the Frontpage Africa and the recent U.S. State Department 2020 Human Rights Report.

These statements and allegations have indicted the country and have the propensity to undermine the country's governance process, place the country in a difficult position to attract foreign direct support, investment opportunities and assistance from the United States Government towards public sector development in support of the pro poor agenda.

Liberia as a beneficiary of U.S. Government assistance and considering that the Americans are committed to placing human rights as the center of their foreign policy and cherished democratic values and principles, the George Weah led government should commit and support strong actions to improve human rights standards, adherence to the rule of law, promote political accountability, reforming the criminal justice system to be more responsive, defend democracy, and fight corruption, etc.

