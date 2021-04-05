Liberia: Ria Road Expansion On Course - Says East International - All Equipment in Country

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Since winning the contract for the expansion of the Robertsfield highway, there have been multiple concerns about East International's ability to implement the multimillion dollars contract, especially in the absence of equipment.

EAST International is implementing the construction of a 45km 4-lane ELWA-RIA Road costing up to US$101m. Despite the many concerns, Sakona Kelvin Buima the Company General Manager is confident that his company can do a good job and deliver before the deadline.

According to him, all equipment needed for the first phase of the project have been procured and the work has started.

Kevin is hopeful that of handing over a complete project by 2023 to the Liberian Government and its people. "We now have money to begin the work. As we speak, all of the contractors are being paid, engineers are also being paid and we are hopeful that by 2023 the project will be completed," Kevin said.

Mr. Tony Tang is the project supervisor; he tells FrontPageAfrica that the contractors are currently working on the super base of the road which is the first phase of layer works. (Unbound" material is a term that describes a general type of pavement course). Mr. Toney also informed this paper that what stands as a major challenge for the project is the Junk River which he said is 110 meters.

