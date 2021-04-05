Liberia Must Make Accountability for War Crimes a Top Priority

DURING A VISIT with the Speaker of the House of Representative last week, Sir Neil Bradley, the British Ambassador accredited to Liberia added his voice in urging the government of Liberia, to take seriously the issue of accountability to give justice to war victims affected by the long years of civil strife.

MORE THAN A DECADE after the end of the civil war, the quest for justice for those who lost their lives in the civil war appears to be dwindling with very little attempts being made to implement the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

MORE IMPORTANTLY, a rapidly rising fear amongst many stakeholders is that a new generation of Liberians with very little memory of what took place during those painful and bloody years, lack the interest to keep the fire burning. Thus, it is becoming increasingly likely that those who maimed, tortured and maimed victims are likely to go unpunished for the crimes committed during the war.

THIS IS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.

WHILE EXPRESSING Britain's willingness to work with Liberia in many areas of economic opportunities affecting the country's green energy sector, mining, forestry, fisheries, and energy, amongst others, Ambassador Neil stressed that without accountability for crimes perpetrated by people against others in various forms, it will be difficult for the country to achieve its goals.

IN RECENT WEEKS, the country has been overwhelmed by criminal activities with the mysterious deaths of auditors and many others.

SADLY, the only accountability carried out so far have been out of Liberia.

QUITE RECENTLY, a Finnish court commenced the trial of Gibril Massaquoi, a Sierra Leonean accused of war crimes allegedly committed in Liberia between 2001 and 2002. In a first-of-its kind move, the court has temporarily relocated to Liberia for part of the trial.

MASSAQUOI HAD BEEN living in exile in Finland for a decade. The charges associated with the alleged war crimes were brought against him in a Finnish court. Due to the logistical difficulties involved in moving witnesses to Finland, especially following the outbreak of Covid-19, the court decided to temporarily relocate to Liberia.