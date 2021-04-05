Liberia: Women Group Honor Solomon Cheapoo Sr. for Humanitarian Work

Monrovia — Women of electoral district 13 in Montserrado County have given a flower to Mr. Solomon Cheapoo Sr. in appreciation of his tireless effort in helping their community to escape poverty

The Ex- US army officer was also Gowned and decorated in traditional fashion as a symbol of encouragement to continue his humanitarian activities which they claimed is positively impacting the lives of struggling mothers and widows in the area.

Mr. Cheapoo an acclaimed lawyer who has devoted his life to charity resigned two years ago from the army to establish an office in Monrovia to coordinate humanitarian intervention in Liberia.

Operating under the code name 91 Bravo, Solomon humanitarian activities is concentrated mainly in District 13, the home of his birth.

He began his activities to resurrect the area from poverty at the height of the corona virus disease when the entire country was under lock down by delivering nose mask and creating awareness in the communities about the impact of the disease.

When the threat of corona relaxed Bravo 91 turned to community service which witnesses the building of bridges and covert to enhance free movement of people in the slum community.