Nigeria: Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad Bags Top Honor in Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja — The Africa CEO Merit Awards has named humanitarian Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad as one of Africa's Top 10 most outstanding NGO Founders.

Amb. Karishma 's NGO, the HRH Charity foundation since its founding over 6 years ago, has immensely served and continues to serve humanity and bring relief to many coverage Liberians within this Country.

In 2016, she founded the HRH Charity Foundation to cater to the needs of underprivileged community and less fortunate sector.

Every year, the "AFRICA CEO MERIT AWARDS" recognizes CEO from all over the world who are making great impact in the lives of our society and also change makers who are shaping the socio-economic growth of Africa during a given year. Since it founding, More than 250 CEOs have been nominated over the last eight years, embodying the vitality of Africa's economy.

This year, Amb Karishma have been honored as "Africa's Top 10 Most Outstanding NGO Founders" in Abuja, Nigeria at the "Africa CEO MERIT AWARDS" along with other CEO's with the likes of the CEO of TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION, actress KING Tonto Dikeh and many other Great CEO's.

"Amb. Karishma like many of the hearing in this category, are contributing to sociothersconomic development of Africa, and deserve recognition. They are great people who are using their influence to better the lives of others, " said, the organizer in response to an inquiry.

"As one of the Africa's emerging humanitarian, her contribution to the home country has been plenty impactful in itself," the award organizers said.

Receiving the award in the celebrity-packed room, Amb. Karishma said I am extremely overwhelmed and elated to receive this prestigious award Today here in Abuja, Nigeria, as one of "AFRICA'S MOST OUTSTANDING NGO FOUNDERS".

"To me, this award belongs to everyone that sees it as an obligation to assist the underprivileged community and less fortunate sector within my country(Liberia) and the world at large," she added.

According to Amb. Karishma, the award served as an motivation for her, the HRH CHARITY foundation, donors and supporters including staff to continuously impact society positively.

Amb. Karishma further that the HRH CHARITY foundation remain committed to feeding the venerable children, providing scholarships, and giving hope to those that feel society has forgotten them, as well as a committee to finding solutions to other pressing humanitarian situation in the country.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the CEO Merits Awards for the recognition and great job they're doing for humanity. With cohesiveness, good heart, assisting each other, and valuing human dignity, we can make the world a better place for us all."

Meanwhile, the award show took place at the "AFRICA CEO MERIT HOUSE" in Abuja, Nigeria. Major category of the award includes African Champion of the year, CEO of the year, Disruptor of the year, Gender Leader of the year, Humanitarian of the year, "Africa' Top 10 Outstanding NGO Founders ".

Past winners include The Ethiopian airline,

Mohamed El Kettani, Nigerian tech-enabled logistics platform Kobo360, Access Bank's, and Engie many and mabg more reputable Africans.

Founded in 2012, the AFRICA CEO MERIT AWARDS is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent.

As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and identify trends that affect the business world, the AFRICA CEO MERIT AWARDS is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its "Women in Business" and "Family Business" initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

Organized by AMB. CHRIS ODEY, Media Group, the AFRICA CEO MERIT COMMITTEE, and also hosts the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting dedicated to women leaders, and in 2019 launched the Africa CEO Network, the most powerful and influential network.