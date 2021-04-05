Liberia: Ulimo Commander Kunti K. Will Face Trial in France for Crimes Against Humanity

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Paris, France — The investigating chamber of the Paris Court of Appeals confirmed the referral to trial in France of Kunti K., former Liberian commander of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO), for crimes allegedly committed during the First Liberian Civil War (1989-1996).

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

