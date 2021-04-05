Liberia: Ulimo Commander Kunti K. Will Face Trial in France for Crimes Against Humanity

Paris, France — The investigating chamber of the Paris Court of Appeals confirmed the referral to trial in France of Kunti K., former Liberian commander of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO), for crimes allegedly committed during the First Liberian Civil War (1989-1996).
