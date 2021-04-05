Liberia: Edwin Melvin Snowe Denies Making Commitment to Support President George Weah's Second Term

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has denied speculations that he plans to join the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Manneh Weah following his surreptitious alignment with the Liberian Chief Executive, who campaigned against his ascendancy at the Liberian Senate last December.

Senator Snowe, who is a former National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the ex-ruling Unity Party (UP) won the just ended December 8, 2020 senatorial election as an independent candidate.

During the campaign period of the senatorial election, President Weah vigilantly campaigned for his party's candidate, former House Speaker Alex Tyler and threw jibes at Senator Snowe over solar plates and rice he (Weah) gave to the Bomi County Senator for citizens of the county.

He accused Senator Snowe of using his items donated to run his personal campaign at the time.

Senator Snowe reacted by rallying scores of newly elected Senators to attend an appreciation program at the C. H. Dewey football field in Tubmanburg.

At the program, he promised to work with his colleagues from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to ensure that the right things are done on behalf of the Liberian people.

But for sometimes now, Senator Snowe's comments and alliance with President Weah have been misconstrued by critics who think that he is planning to join the ruling party and support the presidency of President Weah as evidenced by his recent comments made during the Liberian leader's county tour in Bomi and his recent trip with the President to Niamey, Niger for the inauguration of the country's newly elected President.

"The young people of this country love you Mr. President and you love the young people. Even some of us that doubted your political ability to make things happened; you have convinced us on a daily basis that you are capable to change things around. I am very proud of you and we want you Mr. President to please continue", Senator Snowe stated during the visit of the President in Bomi.

He continued: "Please Mr. President -when you make the people of Bomi happy-trust me, when you make the people of Bomi happy now, the people of Bomi will make you happy come 2023".

But speaking when he appeared as guest on Spoon Talk on Spoon FM 107.5 over the week end, Senator Snowe pointed out that despite his latest assertions in support of the Liberian leader's generosity and promises to his constituents which did not go down well with some of his colleagues in the opposition community; he has no intention of joining the ruling party.

He added that Bomi County and its citizens have been politically victimized, and as such, he will not hesitate to lead a campaign in Bomi if the "supermarket full" of promises made by President Weah to his people are actualized.

He stated that though President Weah vigorously campaigned against his senatorial bid, he cannot resist or reject the President's offers intended to improve the lives of his constituents.

Senator Snowe alleged that the Liberian society is so "judgmental" that citizens do not sometimes listen or read with comprehension.

"Let me state for the record, I have no intention of joining the CDC. The CDC has not made an offer to me to join the party; the President has not asked me to join his party. I am not in any position to join the CDC. I do work for the government of Liberia and I want to ensure that the government succeeds and the people of Bomi County benefit from the envelope".

"Bomi County for many years has been the victim of Liberian politics. For 12 years President Sirleaf-a daughter of Bomi became President of the republic of Liberia. For 10 years, my brother and friend Alex Tyler served as Speaker of the House of Representatives comes from Bomi County. Today, Bomi County cannot show you one project that they can boast of that President Sirleaf or Mr. Tyler did as daughter and son of Bomi County; or cannot show you something that the national government did substantial outside of County Development Fund or District Development Fund".

Senator Snowe claimed that his constituents consistently said to him during the campaign period of the just ended senatorial election that they didn't benefit anything for the past 10 years, because Madam Sirleaf and Mr. Tyler were allegedly "fighting".

He added that the situation led to the massive defeat of Mr. Tyler in the just ended senatorial election.

"President Weah and I are friends. We had been close friends for more than 40 years of my life. President Weah and I were very close friends in 2005 when he campaigned for the Presidency and I did not support him; President Weah and I were best of friends in 2011 when he campaigned and ran as Vice President-I did not support him".

"President Weah and I are best of friends and he ran 2017, I did not support him. But has that damaged our friendship-no. When we have politics, we go our separate ways and we do politics. Politics has never defined President Weah and I. He's my friend. I respect the CPP and I have friends in the collaboration. But don't judge me because I am fighting for the people of Bomi County".

Senator Snowe pointed out that though the Liberian Chief Executive requested him to abandon his quest to contest the senatorial seat in Bomi County, he refused to do so even though President Weah is his friend.

He disclosed that his negative response made at the time prompted President Weah not to text or call him as a friend until the election was over.

"He (Weah) fully supported his candidate and he didn't play games".

Senator Snowe claimed that some of those from the opposition community castigating or raining insults at him for presently being supportive of President Weah's developmental agenda also campaigned for their respective candidates in the Bomi County Senatorial election against him.

He made specific reference to the political leaders of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) and All Liberian Party (ALP) Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and Benoni Urey respectively who campaigned for the county former Senator Sando Johnson.