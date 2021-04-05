Liberia: Rivergee Lawmaker Poure Joins CDC

Monrovia — Rivergee County District #1 Representative, Alexander Poure has confirmed his departure from the opposition All Liberian Party to join the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

Rep. Poure who won on the All Liberian Party's in the 2017 election initially switched his support verbally to President George Weah following the President Weah visit to Karweaken District, River Gee County on his county tour.

Rep Poure revealed that his decision to join the CDC is not about securing his seat, stressing even if Jesus Christ holds someone's hand in his district, he could come victorious.

According to Rep Poure, he has turned in his resignation from the ALP and I had filled in the Coalition for Democratic Change membership form.

Rep Poure revealed that the decision was a personal conviction and also with a supported called from the people that he represents,