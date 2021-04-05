Liberia: Rivergee Lawmaker Poure Joins CDC

5 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Rivergee County District #1 Representative, Alexander Poure has confirmed his departure from the opposition All Liberian Party to join the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

Rep. Poure who won on the All Liberian Party's in the 2017 election initially switched his support verbally to President George Weah following the President Weah visit to Karweaken District, River Gee County on his county tour.

Rep Poure revealed that his decision to join the CDC is not about securing his seat, stressing even if Jesus Christ holds someone's hand in his district, he could come victorious.

According to Rep Poure, he has turned in his resignation from the ALP and I had filled in the Coalition for Democratic Change membership form.

Rep Poure revealed that the decision was a personal conviction and also with a supported called from the people that he represents,

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.