Zimbabwe: Falcon Club Re-Elects Munyonga

NICHOLAS Munyonga has been re-elected as Falcon Golf Club president after an annual meeting held on Thursday.

The Harare-based medical doctor was re-elected unopposed with only the stand-in captain Bhekhi Khumbula being replaced by Jimmy Musonza.

Munyonga said he is happy by the faith showed in his team by the club members and promised to continue to improving the Hatfield-based leisure club.

"I am happy with the support and confidence invested in me by the members. They believe I still have something to offer to the club which I am promising to deliver.

The elections were necessary as we need an open approach in whatever we do, and being retained shows that the members have faith in me and my team."

Munyonga and his executive are now looking forward to replenish the club and get to its best greens and fairways.

"I am happy as most of the committee members were retained and our next stop is to make sure that we have a golf range at the club.

"l ran unopposed so were many of my crew which shows that the members have faith in my team.

"We are going to make sure that we have a golf range as work is already in progress. I am grateful that the team I have been working with has lived up to expectations," said Munyonga

Falcon Golf Club has been credited for nurturing some top golfers like the late Clive Nguru(Senior), his son Clive Nguru (Jnr), the late Mako Chimusoro, the late Vengesai "V6" Phiri, Never Milanzi and John Milanzi among others.

The club has trustees like prominent Harare businessman Alex "Dr Mash" Mashamhanda.