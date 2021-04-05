Zimbabwe: Solve Age-Cheating in Africa, Motsepe Urged

5 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Johannesburg. — Former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios says newly-appointed CAF president Patrice Motsepe must find ways to deal with the issue of age-cheating in African football.

Although the problem is not only exclusive to this continent, it remains a big headache for African football.

Last year, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Botswana and Comoros Island were disqualified from the COSAFA men's Under-17 Championship for fielding over-aged players.

"I think with Patrice the first thing should be about youth development in Africa," Palacios tells KickOff.com.

"To clean this thing of cheating of the age. For youth development and clubs and national team it needs to be great. He needs to create a new competition you see like COSAFA has.

You can't have COSAFA alone. But congratulations to him it's a good achievement you know, it's beautiful because we've been always controlled by Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, now it's different.

"We must eliminate this thing of having COSAFA this side, North Africa this side, the Arab this side. . . No we must be unified. You know he can create competition among Africa. For example, he must say, 'The COSAFA winner plays North winners from the likes of North, West, East Africa. And then they can play in the Final. Why only COSAFA should have a competition? You are champions of COSAFA and then what happens?" - Goal.com

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.