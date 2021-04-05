Zimbabwe: Boika Off to Dubai

WORLD Boxing Council Africa welterweight champion Brendon "Boika" Denes is expected to leave the country tomorrow for the United Arab Emirates where he faces off with Ahmed Samir Dawran in one of the main supporting bouts of a world title at the weekend.

Denes, who defied the odds in beating Namibia's Mikka Shonena despite enduring a long road trip to claim the WBC Africa title, was supposed to fight Tanzanian star Hassan Mwakinyo for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) title on March 26.

But Tanzanians are still mourning the passing on of President John Magufuli.

The fight has been rescheduled to May as April is Ramadan month for the Tanzanians.

However, Denes will not be resting as Box Africa, fronted by Gilbert Munetsi, have secured what will be the rising pugilist's first fight outside Africa.

Denis will leave along with his coach Ali "Otto" Phiri tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking after conducting his training session on Saturday, Denes, who has an impressive pro record of 9-0, said he was ready to roar in Dubai.

"I am definitely raring to go," Denes said.

"I had planned to wrestle for the ABU title in Tanzania last week but I will have to wait till May.

"However, I have been given a rare opportunity to fight outside Africa.

"I face Dawran with full knowledge of his capabilities and I am aware of the challenge.

"This fight will prepare me for the ABU title fight and several other bouts to come my way this year.

"But, first things first, I really have to go out there and leave everything in the ring. It's a grand opportunity for me to have a taste of what it really feels at this stage.

"The fighter (Dawran) is respected in the world and this is my opportunity to also earn that respect and improve my rankings."

Phiri, who is the head coach for Chivhu-based Charles Manyuchi Academy where Denes hails from, expressed satisfaction over his boxer's programme preparedness.

"Remember we were in camp with Denes all along preparing for the fight against the boxer from Tanzania," said Phiri.

"We didn't break the camp and Denes continued with the preparation as we secured this upcoming fight as soon as the Tanzania bout was rescheduled.

"So in terms of preparation, I am sure we have done our best but you know because of the circumstances, you would always demand more.

"Dawran is a renowned fighter in the world but this is also our opportunity to send some loud messages in the globe of our pedigree. We are definitely going out there to make a statement.

"I have no doubt in my boxer's capability and ability to make those statements. He is undefeated and the script should continue like that whether we are in Africa or outside."

With sport returning after a one year hiatus due to Covid-19, Denes will be one of the athletes to watch out for as he embarks on his journey to emulate or even surpass his mentor -- Charles Manyuchi.