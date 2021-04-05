Zimbabwe: Mystery Over Murder of Security Guard

5 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Mystery surrounds the callous murder of a 60-year-old Chiredzi security guard whose head was chopped off and body thrown into a bonfire by unknown assailants last week.

Police are now using leads from blood stains on the late Lazawa Salani's clothes to trek down his murderers.

The remains of Salani of Buffalo Range were found by a search party including police and neighbours after he went missing from his workplace at Maria Mabasa Plastic Scrap Collection Company.

Salani's body was found in a smouldering bonfire at his workplace, the morning after he had checked in for duty.

His decapitated head was allegedly recovered from a shallow small pit about 1,5km from where he was guarding.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said yesterday investigations were underway to track Salani's killers.

"The body was taken to Chiredzi District Hospital for a post-mortem and police also recovered his black uniform that had blood stains. "Bales containing plastic scrap at the workplace also had blood stains and trails of blood were also evident. Investigations are ongoing," said Insp Dhewa.

On the fateful night, Salani had taken over night guarding duties from his workmate Brine Mandikisa (28), who was supposed to return the next morning. When Mandikisa allegedly arrived back at work to take over from Salani, he did not locate him and a search party yielded nothing. Mandikisa allegedly informed his employers that Salani was missing and they resolved to make a police report.

Further investigations and a thorough search at the premises, revealed a smouldering bonfire with a headless human body.

Police then recovered the buried head after following a trail of blood to a ground near an abandoned house near a bushy area.

