Zimbabwe: Journalist Chin'ono Pens Another Song

5 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

DEFIANT freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has penned another denouncing the country's political elite of massive corruption.

This comes some three months after he released the song, "Dem Loot" which went viral through social media.

The journalist who has been in and out of courts over his social media campaigns against top level corruption, turned into music as a way of reminding Zimbabwean youths about the cause of their suffering.

In a one minute and 42 seconds long song, Chin'ono sings about the looting, nepotism, incompetence, lack of shame by senior government officials.

He says the story from Zimbabwe is about lack of employment, medication and suffering of the general populace.

In his self-recorded video, he sings, "Ting A linga ling, Vanoba, ting A linga ling havagute, ting a linga ling havagone basa, tinga linga ling incompetence" meaning they steal, their love for dirty wealth is insatiable, they are incompetent.

Chin'ono believes the country's economic and humanitarian crisis is as a result of the looting of national resources.

After the release of his first song which made waves on the internet, Chin'ono appealed to producers to help him "sing looters out of town".

The scribe has three pending criminal cases in which the state accuses him of using his social media platforms to commit offences.

Last year, he was arrested for inciting anti-government protests and is yet to stand trial.

He was also arrested for allegedly undermining the course of justice after he posted that politically connected Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was going to be granted bail in a matter in which she was accused of attempts to smuggle over 6kgs of gold.

Chin'ono also got into trouble for sharing a video in which a local woman had a confrontation with a police officer for allegedly killing her baby although it later turned out the baby was unharmed.

All the matters are still to be heard.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.