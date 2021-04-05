Zimbabwe: Nine Killed in Road Accidents

5 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Nine people have died in road accidents during this year's Easter holiday compared to five who died in the same period last year.

The rise in the number of deaths this year has been attributed to the free movement of people following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

"This time around we have a situation where the Government allowed people to travel," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"Of the first two days of the Easter holidays, we have recorded a total 127 road accidents compared to 96 in the same period last year."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.