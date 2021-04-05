Sudan: Darfur Rebel Group SLM-AW to Join Peace Process

5 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Commander Mustafa Tambour of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) arrived in Khartoum on Saturday to meet Suleiman El Debello, chairman of the Sudanese Peace Council.

The meeting was brokered by the South Sudanese mediator Tut Galuak. Tambour flew to Khartoum from Juba.

In a statement upon arrival in Khartoum, Tambour lauded "the martyrs of the glorious December revolution" for removing the former regime and contributing to the peace process.

He pointed out that SLM-AW has negotiated in Juba for the past 60 days. Tambour stated that "the reasons for the continuation of war have now ended forever", and stressed that SLM-AW was ready to "build the new Sudan to achieve development with the peace partners".

A safe return of the displaced to their homes and justice for the victims of human rights violations are top priorities for the armed rebel movement.

