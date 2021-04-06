Nigeria: Military Recovers Five of 39 Students Abducted in Kaduna

Five of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna have been recovered.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the five students were recovered by the military in the afternoon and were taken to a military facility for thorough medical check up.

The two-paragraph statement read: "Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

"The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case."

The statement did not give further details on how the students were recovered.