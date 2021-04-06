Tanzania: Actress Lupita Steps Into the Serengeti for the First Time

5 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — Actress Lupita Nyong'o has on April 5, 2021,revealed that she has finally stepped into the Serengeti Park for the first time.

She posted a selfie with an elephant on her Instagram account captioned 'This is not a zoom background, I promise!' with a hashtag '#elphie in the Serengeti'.

The Mexican-born Kenyan actress and Oscar winner is rumored to have traveled to Serengeti following The Discovery series dubbed "Serengeti", In which she is one of the narrators.

The six episodes of the nature documentary has already filmed and edited before Nyong'o recorded her narration.

The show itself came with the idea of showcasing the region's natural beauty and its heritage to viewers in Africa.

On Lupita's Instagram story, she showed videos of friends and herself in a plane as well as other videos of taking the Covid-19 test on arrival before being allowed to adventure the wildlife national park.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.