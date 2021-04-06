Somalia: Leaders Fail to Agree on Agenda for Crucial Elections Meeting

5 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia's leaders have failed to agree on the main agenda for a crucial electoral meeting, reflecting the unattended fissures between them.

Publicly, they promised to try again on Tuesday, even as the country becomes sorely late on elections initially planned for February this year.

The agenda-setting meeting brought together President Mohamed Farmaajo and leaders of the five Federal Member States (FMS) plus the Governor of Benadir region, the metropolis of Mogadishu.

The five are Said Abdulahi Deni of Puntland, Ahmed Abdi Qoorqoor of Galmudug, Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagareen of South West, Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe of Jubaland and Ali Gudlawe Hussein of Hirshabelle.

Others in the meeting at the 'Big Tent,' a large makeshift structure inside the heavily-guarded airport perimeter were Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamed Filish.

The talks opened by President Farmaajo on Sunday afternoon ooked to be at an 'initial groundwork' stage, as parties still harboured mistrust for each other.

This gathering was just the first time in three weeks that all federal state presidents attended, even though they all arrived in Mogadishu three weeks ago.

Amicable solution

Puntland and Jubaland leaders had initially accused Farmaajo of twisting the agenda for his benefit. On Sunday though, Villa Somalia, the official residence of Farmaajo, said the President was keen on an amicable solution.

"The President maintains his support for the longstanding efforts towards successful, timely and inclusive elections in Somalia," Abdirashid Hashi, a spokesman for the President said on Sunday.

Somalia's international partners have been putting pressure on the eight Somali leaders to reach consensus on the electoral model chosen on September 17, 2020, paving the way for an indirect election to be held in Somalia to choose 75 legislators for the Lower House and 53 senators for the Upper House.

Leaders' demands

Jubaland and Puntland presidents want prominent members from the opposition, such as the Somali National Salvation Forum, led by the Speaker of the House of the Senators, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, accompanied by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, to join the current round of talks at the 'Big Tent.'

President Farmaajo, visibly supported by the leaders of Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West, plus the Mayor of Mogadishu, appear against the reopening of the September 17 agreement.

They have been calling for the quick implementation of the accord's term in accordance with the so-called Baidoa Framework, an election implementation procedure agreed on February 16.

Somalia's Minister for Information, Osman Abukar Dubbe, expressed optimism on the way forward.

"It is an icebreaking phase, the hope being that all the sides will find a formula to clear the differences," he said on Sunday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.