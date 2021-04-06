Kenya: Athletics Legend Saisi Set to Be Laid to Rest

5 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Oscar Kakai

Plans are underway to give a befitting send-off to legendary athlete Thomas Saisi who passed away on March 30 in Kapenguria County Referral Hospital in West Pokot County.

The 75-year-old Saisi is a retired 800 metres athlete who finished seventh at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

Saisi was part of a Kenyan male quartet, which clinched gold in the 4x400 yards (now 4x400m relay) at the 1972 Olympics in Munich where they clocked 2:59.83.

Alongside Naftali Bon, Hezekiah Nyamau and Robert Ouko, the Kenyans finished ahead of the English quartet of Alan Pascoe, David Jenkins, Dave Hemery and Martin Reynolds (3.00.46) and the French team of Gilles Bertould, Francis Kerbiriou, Jacques Carette and Daniel Velasques (3.00.65) in second and third place respectively.

His eldest son Stephen Saisi said his father had been battling high blood pressure since October last year.

"We are waiting for the postmortem to be done," said Stephen.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei eulogised Saisi as an athletics pioneer who laid the foundation for the growth of the sport through his exploits on the track.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences to the family. Kenya has lost a formidable sportsman whose unrelenting pursuit of athletic excellence inspired a generation of phenomenal athletes who continue to fly the flag of our country internationally," said Tuwei.

"He put Kenya on the limelight in the 60s and he will be remembered for his exploits in various events he participated in," he added.

AK West Pokot branch chairman Sammy "Skylap" Ruto said he was saddened by the death of one of Kenya's pioneer athletes.

"I visited him in Kapenguria referral hospital on Monday last week and he was stable," said Ruto on Monday after visiting Saisi's home with other athletics officials to fine-tune arrangements for the burial.

"Saisi was in Team Kenya for 1972 Olympics in Munich and he participated in the same event during the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Scotland. We are asking his fans ,athletes and friends to come and give our brother a good send-off as a true friend and a patriot, who devoted his life to development of athletics," he added reiterating that Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to during the burial.

Ruto said Kenya has lost a unique and an accomplished athlete who helped nurture many young talents.

"We have lost one of our pillars in athletics. We are here to mourn a hero and an accomplished athlete and we request our government to support the family," said Ruto.

Saisi, who joined Kenya Police in 1964 and retired in 2000 as a Senior Sergeant, is survived by two wives and nine children.

He will be buried at his Kishaunet farm in Kapenguria, West Pokot County on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.