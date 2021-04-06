Kenya: Cyber Threats Surge 59% as Kenyans Flock Online

Pixabay
(file photo).
6 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu

Cyber threats increased sharply by 59 per cent in the three months to last December to 56.2 million, a new report by the communications regulator shows.

The online threats shot up due to the increase in Internet usage during the pandemic.

Previously dormant

The National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team or Coordination Centre says it detected 56.2 million threats, up from 35.1 million detected in the previous quarter.

The increase was "attributed to the systematic resumption to normalcy amongst sectors and services that were previously dormant due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic," the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) says in its latest quarterly report.

Malware attacks also shot up by 44.7 per cent to 46 million in the quarter to December 2020, CA adds.

The increase is compared to 31.8 million events detected in the period to September.

The value of mobile money transfers jumped 33 per cent to Sh983 billion in the three months to December 2020, as a bigger size of the economy moved through mobile.

CA data shows that in the September-December period, the value of transfers from customers to businesses grew by 33.7 per cent to Sh983.7 billion.

Money agents

This compares to Sh735.9 billion transferred in the July-September period.

Between October and December, the value of business-to-business transfers increased to Sh1.7 trillion from Sh1.3 trillion.

As business activities resumed with the easing of cessation measures placed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, more Kenyans preferred to use digital means of payment for services, while businesses too increased their use of mobile money channels in their inter-transactions.

"The number of active registered mobile money subscriptions stood at 32.5 million, whereas the number of active mobile money agents stood at 264,390 during the period under review. The value of transfers across pay bill and till numbers grew significantly," the report by CA states.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.