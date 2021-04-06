Rwanda: Murema Re-Elected as NPC Boss, Vows to Focus On Decentralizing Paralympic Games

6 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Jean Baptiste Murema was on Sunday, April 5, re-elected to lead the National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Rwanda) for a second four-year term.

Murema, who retained his post unopposed, promised to introduce games specifically meant for people with disabilities in different districts as one of his top priorities.

"We are going to build a structure at the district level so that the games of people with disabilities can reach all districts. We also plan to set up different federations because we have many games including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, athletism, and others. We will also be the ones to watch over these federations," Murema said during the general assembly of NPC-Rwanda.

He added "we all need to stay united and work together to continue what we have been striving to achieve."

During the general assembly, members of the Committee also discussed various issues including the launch of a project that will see the Committee have its own building (Complexe Sportif), as well as ways to strengthen the DPSCO (Districts Paralympic Sports Committees).

Newly elected executive committee:

President: Jean-Baptiste Murema

First Vice President: Safari William

Second Vice President: Mukarusine Claudine

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.