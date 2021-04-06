Rwanda: Murema Re-Elected as NPC Boss, Vows to Focus On Decentralizing Paralympic Games

Jean Baptiste Murema was on Sunday, April 5, re-elected to lead the National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Rwanda) for a second four-year term.

Murema, who retained his post unopposed, promised to introduce games specifically meant for people with disabilities in different districts as one of his top priorities.

"We are going to build a structure at the district level so that the games of people with disabilities can reach all districts. We also plan to set up different federations because we have many games including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, athletism, and others. We will also be the ones to watch over these federations," Murema said during the general assembly of NPC-Rwanda.

He added "we all need to stay united and work together to continue what we have been striving to achieve."

During the general assembly, members of the Committee also discussed various issues including the launch of a project that will see the Committee have its own building (Complexe Sportif), as well as ways to strengthen the DPSCO (Districts Paralympic Sports Committees).

Newly elected executive committee:

President: Jean-Baptiste Murema

First Vice President: Safari William

Second Vice President: Mukarusine Claudine