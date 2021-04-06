Southern Africa: SADC to Discuss Cabo Delgado Situation

Maputo — The Organ on Politics, Defence and Security of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet some time in the coming week, to discuss the terrorist attacks in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The meeting has been called by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is also the current Chairperson of the SADC Organ.

A SADC statement signed by Masisi said the regional organisation "is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults".

"These attacks", Masisi said, "are an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole".

The statement expressed SADC's "full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, as well as the armed forces on the ground, who are working towards restoring peace and security in the affected areas".

"We also wish to reaffirm our continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique", said Masisi.

The SADC meeting comes in the wake of the terrorist attack against the town of Palma on 24 March, which left an as yet unknown of people dead, and displaced thousands from their homes.

Government forces drove the terrorists out of Palma over the past weekend, and claim they are now in full control. But it will certainly take a long time to restore the town to any semblance of normality.

Meanwhile, the South African armed forces say they have located 50 South African citizens who had been considered missing after the jihadist attack on Palma. One South African was murdered by the terrorists.

Last Friday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said that the South African armed forces were guaranteeing the security of South African citizens affected by the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado.