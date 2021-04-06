Southern Africa: SADC Summit - Regional Leaders to Meet in Maputo for Talks On Response to Insurgency

5 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Regional leaders will discuss the crisis in Mozambique on Thursday at a 'double troika' summit of the Southern African Development Community.

Regional leaders will meet in Maputo this week to discuss a proposal to counter the rapidly growing Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado province.

The region has been stalling in its response for many months but was finally jolted into belated action by the major insurgent attack and capture of the coastal town of Palma near the Tanzanian border which began on 24 March.

The attack prompted an international consortium headed by the French energy giant Total to withdraw all its personnel and suspend operations at the Afungi liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant which it is building 12km from Palma.

The Mozambique government claimed on Monday that its armed forces had recaptured Palma -- now a ghost town after its inhabitants and many foreign contractors, some South African, fled before the insurgents.

Analysts remain sceptical about the reports of the Mozambique government victory, some suggesting that even if it is true, the insurgents may merely have retreated to regroup before a counter-attack.

Regional leaders will discuss the crisis in Mozambique on Thursday at a "double troika"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.