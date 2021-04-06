Southern Africa: SADC Troika Heads to Maputo

6 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

President Mnangagwa will on Thursday join SADC leaders that make up the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to explore avenues of putting an end to the terrorist attacks that have rocked Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

Chair of the security organ, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the key meeting.

Deputy Chief Secretary -- Presidential Communications in the Office of the President Mr George Charamba, confirmed the meeting to The Herald last night.

Mr Charamba said the meeting was scheduled for Maputo.

As the outgoing chair, Zimbabwe is part of the Troika together with the incoming chair, South Africa.

The meeting comes as President Masisi visited Zimbabwe last Wednesday to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, and the security situation in Mozambique.

Said President Masisi after meeting President Mnangagwa last week: "As chair of the Organ, I have reported to President Mnangagwa the contents of my discussion with President Ramaphosa; we have formed views as a Troika.

"One of them will result in taking this further so that we as SADC we respond in a helpful manner so that we assure the integrity and sovereignty of our own to never be assaulted by dissident, rebellious and non-state actor forces that undermine the democratic credentials and peace in the region."

So bad are the terrorist attacks that last week, over 180 people including foreign workers, were trapped inside a hotel in a town called Palma, in Cabo Delgado province.

The town had been under siege from the Islamic State terrorists for three days and there were reports of several people killed.

South Africa was forced to deploy soldiers to Mozambique last Friday to rescue its citizens, following reports that a citizen had been killed.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said they remain determined to secure the safety of their citizens in Pemba and Palma.

French energy giant Total has shut down operations at its liquefied natural gas plant after withdrawing all staff from the region.

Total intends to invest US$20 billion in the project located on the Afungi peninsula near Palma.

Read the original article on The Herald.

