Tanzania: NMB Supports Health Sector in Mbeya

NMB Bank in Highland Zones has donated some 15m/- to spur up health services delivery at Kyela and Chunya District hospitals in Mbeya Region.

The items provided were 204 iron sheets for roofing the Kyela District Hospital that was burnt down and 10 beds for Mtande Chunya Health Center.

Kyela District Commissioner Claudia Kitta said when receiving the donation for the Kyela Hospital that the lender has been at the forefront on improving social services in the district.

Ms Kitta said apart from the support, NMB has already provided desks and galvanized sheets in primary and secondary schools in the district which has been helping the government in its social services.

In Chunya, the District Administrative Officer, Anacleth Michombero, commended the bank's donation for the Mtande station.

Chunya District Council Chairman John Mwanginde lauded NMB for continuously supporting the society and urged other financial institutions to emulate the gesture.

NMB Highlands Regional Manager Straton Chilongola said the support provided by NMB in Kyela and Chunya districts was to return part of the lender's annual revenue to the society.