Tanzania: About 50 Babies Born in Lake Zone On Easter Eve

5 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NEARLY 50 babies were born in various hospitals in the regions in Lake zone during the Easter eve, including the quadruplets at the Shinyanga Referral Hospital.

According to the medical reports from the hospitals in the zone, all newborn babies were in good health, including the quadruplets born in Shinyanga.

Shinyanga Referral Hospital's in charge, Dr Luzila John said all eight newborn babies including the four from a-25 year old woman, Ms Neema Joseph, were in a good health condition.

"No surgery took place. The five out of eight newborn babies are boys while two out of the quadruplets are boys. The two boys are in a special room to have more oxygen, but are progressing well. Each one of the quadruplets has one kilogramme," said Dr John.

A mother of the quadruplets praised the hospital for the best and timely services.

This was her second pregnancy and now she has five children. However, she requested the government and stakeholders' support to let the newborn babies grow up in proper environment.

At Sekou Toure Referral Hospital of Mwanza region, a number of the newborn were 18, out of which ten babies were boys and eight girls," Hospital's Medical in Charge, Dr Bahati Msaki said.

"All newborns are in good health status. Effective clinic attendance is among the reasons for the safe delivery of the healthy babies. We do encourage the couples to adhere to this principle for wellbeing of their children," she said.

On the other side, Geita Regional Referral Hospital registered a total of 15 newborn babies, Assistant Nurse Officer, Mr Charles Ryoba told the 'Daily News'. Eight newborns out of 15 were boys.

"Neither mothers nor newborn babies are facing any health complications, a situation that signifies a good beginning of their lives," he said.

At the Mara-based Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital, the number was six, out of which five newborn babies were boys.

The Hospital in Charge, Dr Joachim Eyembe said that two mothers underwent surgery procedures while the rest gave delivered through normal procedures.

"All newborn babies and their mothers are in a good health condition," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.