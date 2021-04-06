Tanzania: About 50 Babies Born in Lake Zone On Easter Eve

NEARLY 50 babies were born in various hospitals in the regions in Lake zone during the Easter eve, including the quadruplets at the Shinyanga Referral Hospital.

According to the medical reports from the hospitals in the zone, all newborn babies were in good health, including the quadruplets born in Shinyanga.

Shinyanga Referral Hospital's in charge, Dr Luzila John said all eight newborn babies including the four from a-25 year old woman, Ms Neema Joseph, were in a good health condition.

"No surgery took place. The five out of eight newborn babies are boys while two out of the quadruplets are boys. The two boys are in a special room to have more oxygen, but are progressing well. Each one of the quadruplets has one kilogramme," said Dr John.

A mother of the quadruplets praised the hospital for the best and timely services.

This was her second pregnancy and now she has five children. However, she requested the government and stakeholders' support to let the newborn babies grow up in proper environment.

At Sekou Toure Referral Hospital of Mwanza region, a number of the newborn were 18, out of which ten babies were boys and eight girls," Hospital's Medical in Charge, Dr Bahati Msaki said.

"All newborns are in good health status. Effective clinic attendance is among the reasons for the safe delivery of the healthy babies. We do encourage the couples to adhere to this principle for wellbeing of their children," she said.

On the other side, Geita Regional Referral Hospital registered a total of 15 newborn babies, Assistant Nurse Officer, Mr Charles Ryoba told the 'Daily News'. Eight newborns out of 15 were boys.

"Neither mothers nor newborn babies are facing any health complications, a situation that signifies a good beginning of their lives," he said.

At the Mara-based Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital, the number was six, out of which five newborn babies were boys.

The Hospital in Charge, Dr Joachim Eyembe said that two mothers underwent surgery procedures while the rest gave delivered through normal procedures.

"All newborn babies and their mothers are in a good health condition," he said.