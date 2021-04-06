Tanzania: Poacher Fails to Overturn 20-Year Jail Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by poacher, Emmanuel Ambrous, who was convicted on his own plea of guilty of unlawful possession of ten carcasses of flamingos, which are government trophies, and sentenced to serve a 20-year jail term.

Justices Shaban Lila, Gerald Ndika and Jacobs Mwambegere ruled against Ambrose, the appellant, after holding that the appeal he lodged to challenge the decision of the High Court lacked merits.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellant had faulted the lower court's decisions on grounds that the charge was defective.

According to the appellant, the defectiveness of the charge was based on the fact that it cited a wrong charging provision and that his conviction did not comply with section 312 (2) of Criminal Procedure Act.

He also faulted the verdict of the lower court due to the magistrate's failure to state the offence he was convicted of.

He also contended that the exhibits were irregularly admitted, becoming unreliable because they were not read out after they were admitted, which was an abrogation of his right to know the contents thereof and that the plea of guilty he took was not unequivocal.

When determining the grounds of appeal, the justices noted that section 360 (1) of the CPA, as a general rule, bars entertainment of an appeal against a conviction based on a plea of guilty except to the extent or legality of the sentence imposed.

They pointed out, however, that an appeal against conviction on a plea of guilty may be entertained under certain circumstances as an exception to the general rule.

Resorting to the grounds of appeal, the justices found that the charge against the appellant was correct as there was proper citation of the law.

With regard to the complaint on exhibits, they agreed with the submissions by the appellant and expunged from record the exhibits in question for having been admitted by the trial court without being read out to him, as required to him.

The justices were, however, quick to point out that the tendering and admission of an object or a document as an exhibit after an accused person has pleaded guilty to the charged offence is not a legal requirement, even though it is desirable to do so.

"Once the appellant has pleaded guilty and then admitted the facts of the case that disclosed all the elements of the charged offence, his plea would be considered unequivocal," they said.

The jury said the applicable procedure when an accused person pleads guilty to a charged offence, as stated in numerous decisions of the Court, involves no production of proof of the charge but a procedure for ascertaining if the appellant's plea is unequivocal.

In the instant case, they stated that the appellant pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read over and explained to him by stating that "It is true" and after the facts of the case were narrated by the prosecution, he admitted each set of facts unreservedly as nothing but the truth.

"Having examined the facts of the case put to him, we entertain no doubt that they sufficiently disclosed the core of the charged offence (and) we share the view taken by the first appellate Judge that he was rightly convicted on his own plea of guilty as it was unequivocal and unblemished," the justices said.

On May 4, 2017 at around 04:00pm, a wildlife officer, while on patrol with three others in the area around Lake Burunge in Manyara region found the appellant in possession of ten carcasses of flamingos valued at 4,796,000/-, the property of the government of Tanzania.

The appellant was arrested and on being interrogated at Magugu Police Station, the appellant confessed to the offence as he admitted being found in possession of the trophy without any requisite permit. A police officer filled in a certificate of seizure, which was signed by the appellant and other witnesses.

Before the trial court, the prosecution tendered the statement of the appellant along with certificate of seizure and an inventory form. Other tendered items were trophy valuation report, a sketch map and a chain of custody.

The appellant having had no objection to their admissibility, the presiding Senior Resident Magistrate of the District Court at Babati admitted such documents in evidence.

Finally, the Magistrate convicted the appellant on his own plea of guilty. Such conviction earned the appellant twenty years imprisonment, a statutory minimum. On first appeal, the High Court upheld the conviction and the sentence.