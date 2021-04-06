Tanzania: Court Orders Hotel to Pay Nyerere Daughter

THE High Court's Labour Division has upheld the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) award, requiring Kunduchi Beach Hotel and Resort to pay terminal benefits to their former Head of Waitresses, Ms Rosemary Nyerere, for unfair termination of her employment.

Judge Angaza Mwipopo ruled in favour of the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Mwl Julius Nyerere, who was respondent in the matter, after dismissing the application for revision lodged by Kunduchi Beach Hotel and Resort, the applicant, against ex-parte decision of the CMA.

Ex-parte decision is a decision which is given by the court or Tribunal in favour of one party upon proof of the claims after failure of the other party to appear during hearing of the proceedings.

During hearing of the application, the applicant had invited the court to revise and set aside the ex-parte award, challenging whether it was proper for the Arbitrator at CMA to proceed ex-parte and that the decision was tainted with irregularities.

The judge noted that the CMA decided to proceed with the hearing of the case on ex-parte basis after the applicant failed to appear on time on the hearing date, which was October 31, 2016 on grounds that there was traffic jam at Vingunguti area along Nyerere Road.

According to him, the CMA rejected the ground because traffic jam is a common problem in Dar es Salaam and that applicant had to make proper plan to utilise his time and attend the hearing within time.

Apart from that the applicant had ample time to inform the Commission that he would arrive late, but did not do so.

The commission further pointed out that there was no evidence whatsoever which proved that the jam was caused by the president who was travelling to Kenya as it was alleged by the appellant.

The appellant claimed that he was caught up in the traffic jam, a situation that was caused by the president who was travelling to Kenya. It was stated at the court that it was the habit of the applicant to arrive late at the CMA.

"I am of the same opinion that the Commission rightly dismissed the application to set aside ex-parte award as the reason advanced was not sufficient," the jury stated.

It was stated in court that it was not proven whether indeed the applicant was caught on the jam at the time when the President was allegedly travelling abroad.

Furthermore, the judge said the applicant was supposed to plan how he would reach the venue of the case on time.

Regarding claims that the award was tainted with irregularities due to Arbitrator's failure to determine issued frames, Judge Mwipopo noted that two issues were determined, including whether the termination of the respondent was fair.

"Where the termination is found to be unfair substantively the employer is entitled for remedies for unfair termination under section 40 (1) of the Employment and Labour Relations Act," he said.

The judge observed further that the respondent was awarded 12 months' salary compensation, which is among the remedies for unfair termination together with severance payment, notice payment for the salary of the work done before termination.

"Thus, I find that the award delivered by the Commission was proper and according to the law. There is no illegality whatsoever in the CMA ex-parte award. Therefore, I find the revision to have no merits and I hereby dismiss it. The CMA ex-parte award is upheld," Judge Mwipopo declared.

The respondent was employed by the applicant as Head of Waitresses from September 2011 until December 19, 2015 when her employment services were terminated for alleged misconduct.

The respondent was aggrieved by the termination and took the labour dispute to the CMA. The dispute was heard ex-parte after the applicant failed to show up on the date it was set for hearing. The CMA delivered its decision on December 28 2016.

The applicant was not satisfied with the CMA ex-parte award and filed before the Commission an application to scrap the ex-parte decision.

However, the Commission rejected the request by the applicant, who later decided to file an application for revision to the High Court.

The applicant suffered a first blow when the application was "struck out" for being incompetent. The applicant was, however, given 14 days leave to file a fresh application, which has also crumbled.