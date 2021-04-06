Tanzania: Ndalichako Decries Misuse of Govt Resources

5 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako has instructed the Schools' Quality Inspection Director, to submit to her within one month schools' inspection report and prospective recommendations.

She gave the instructions over the weekend, during an event to hand over 38 vehicles to the schools' quality inspectors.

Prof Ndalichako expressed her dissatisfaction with the current mode of inspection being carried out, saying that the procedure entails bad financial expenditure.

"We are distributing these vehicles to the schools' quality inspectors, to enable them to reach many schools at a time but it is unfortunate that some of the inspectors have been misusing them. "Surprisingly, you will find the inspector who is being tasked to visit a ward with both primary and secondary schools decides to cut short the visit by only inspecting primary school and demand another inspector to use the government resources to inspect secondary school at the same ward. This is not right, and a very bad use of government funds and resources," she said.

She said apart from bad use of government resources, the practice also means fewer schools are being inspected.

Minister Ndalichako said the government will continue to work together with development partners and other stakeholders in improving the country's education sector.

She also used the occasion to thank donors and development partners including the World Bank, Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA) and UK's Department for International Development (DfID) for the purchase of the 38 vehicles costing 6bn/-.

She said the vehicles will be used to strengthen the quality control of schools in the country.

"The vehicles will be distributed to 27 local councils that have no vehicles, and ten to zones, while one vehicle will be stationed at the head office for follow up work," she said.

She also said the government will continue to strengthen the quality control system for the schools as it added 400 more inspectors in Financial Year 2019/20, the increase that helped in the follow up of schools and teachers' colleges.

