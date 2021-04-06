Tanzania: Central Zone Farmers Equipped With Modern Technologies

FARMERS in the central zone have been equipped with modern technologies and the use of improved seed varieties for the cultivation of strategic crops that flourish well in the semi-arid regions.

The drought-resistant food and crop- based raw materials in question include sorghum, millet and finger -millet.

Speaking over the weekend at Ipala Ward in Dodoma region during a special training to impart the farmers with agronomic practices needed for the professional cultivation of the crops, Senior Plant Breeder at the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), Hombolo Centre, Dr Lameck Nyaligwa, said the crops have started to attract many farmers in many regions.

He said that the centre was undertaking a robust project to research and invent improved and hybrid seed varieties with an eye to trigger for mass production of the crops in question within the country.

Giving more details, Dr Nyaligwa said the centre has so far invented the best improved seed variety for finger millet, dubbed U-15 and P224, the varieties, which are currently used by many farmers from across the country.

"For instance, the improved seed varieties for finger millet are currently being cultivated massively by farmers in Kondoa and Kongwa districts of Dodoma, Serengeti, Singida, Sumbawanga, Kilimanjaro rural and Same," he expressed.

He added that the focus was to ensure the farmers are imparted with helpful awareness on application of the improved varieties as well as relevant agronomic practices for the professional cultivation of the crops.

"The improved seed has multiple advantages, firstly, they are drought tolerant but also they enable farmers to realise bumper harvests," he added.

Despite facing some financial constraints, he said the centre was working tirelessly to motivate the farmers to massively invest into cultivation of the crops targeting both, to increase their individual income and heighten the country's capability to produce food and crop -based raw materials.

"The crops have for years received negative attention and support, but they are rich in nutritionally, they have potentials in iron and zinc," he observed.

Following the centre's seed innovations, he informed that there was a great demand for the seeds among farmers from across the country, the development which calls for enough capital to enable for increased production and distribution of the seeds to the farmers.

The timely training was organised by TARI as part to observe this year's Farmer's Field Day (FFD) in the region.

Located at least 46 kilometres from Dodoma Capital City, the centre is mandated to undertake research on several seeds ranging from agronomy, breeding, protection, post -harvest processing, and value addition.

The centre is also in a contract with Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) for researching and producing sorghum hybrid seeds varieties with needed grain tannin for brewing Eagle Beers.

The key agricultural initiatives has already seen establishment of a vast hectares of preliminary field trial plantation of needed sorghum seed varieties at the state- owned centre in Hombolo and in Kibaigwa, in Kongwa District at an average of at least 10,000 plantations.