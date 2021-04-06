Angola: VP Bornito De Sousa Launches Mangroves Restocking in Lândana

Cabinda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, launched, this Saturday, in the village of Lândana, northern Cabinda Province, the project of restocking mangroves, an initiative that aims to plant, in the country, one million of these shrubs, until next December.

During the act, the Vice President of the Republic, accompanied by some ministers and students, planted mangrove trees at the mouth of the Chiloango River.

At the end of the act, Bornito de Sousa appealed to coastal provinces to preserve the species and to increase the areas covered by mangroves.

Speaking to the press, the Cabinda Province secretary for environment, waste management and community services, Juliano Capita, said that the project is estimated at more than six million dollars and initially covers four coastal provinces, which he did not specify.

Mangroves play an important role in the preservation of various plant and animal species, in addition to preventing erosion, as they fix the soil in the areas where it occurs, thus preventing the silting up of beaches.

As part of the two-day visit to Cabinda, the Vice-President of the Republic Saturday visited the Faria Cudefe farm, where he made contact with the implementation of the Integrated Programme for Agricultural Promotion.

The programme aims to improve farming production, with a view to food self-sufficiency.

Among the beneficiaries of the programme are ex-military, vulnerable population and traditional farmers.

Still on Saturday, the governor learned of the measures underway to contain the ravine that threatens to cut one of the two roads that connect the municipality of Cacongo to Maiombe.

Luís Vaz, representative of the company in charge of the contract, informed that the construction of a concrete wall is planned for the protection of the road.

In Lândana, Bornito de Sousa visited the rubble of the São Tiago church, belonging to the Catholic Church. At the site, Father Eugénio Cassoma said that the possibility of reconstructing that place of worship is being studied.

