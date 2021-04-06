Angola: Petro De Luanda Win Super Cup

4 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

Luanda - Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

By the end of the first half, Petro de Luanda were leading the score by 1-0.

In a game played at Kilamba's Multipurpose arena, the goals of Petro de Luanda were scored by Bruno, Chimbinho and Chipico, while by the Academica de Luanda squad scored through Fábio Faria and Erivaldo Domingos ' Edy '.

It is the sixth Super-Cup won by Petro de Luanda, which is the same achievement as the opponent team.

Luanda - Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

By the end of the first half, Petro de Luanda were leading the score by 1-0.

In a game played at Kilamba's Multipurpose arena, the goals of Petro de Luanda were scored by Bruno, Chimbinho and Chipico, while by the Academica de Luanda squad scored through Fábio Faria and Erivaldo Domingos ' Edy '.

It is the sixth Super-Cup won by Petro de Luanda, which is the same achievement as the opponent team.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.