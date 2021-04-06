Angola: Petro De Luanda Win Super Cup

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

Luanda - Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

By the end of the first half, Petro de Luanda were leading the score by 1-0.

In a game played at Kilamba's Multipurpose arena, the goals of Petro de Luanda were scored by Bruno, Chimbinho and Chipico, while by the Academica de Luanda squad scored through Fábio Faria and Erivaldo Domingos ' Edy '.

It is the sixth Super-Cup won by Petro de Luanda, which is the same achievement as the opponent team.

Luanda - Petro de Luanda won the 16th edition of the Super Cup dubbed "João Garcia ' in roller hockey, by beating Académica de Luanda by 3-2 this Sunday.

By the end of the first half, Petro de Luanda were leading the score by 1-0.

In a game played at Kilamba's Multipurpose arena, the goals of Petro de Luanda were scored by Bruno, Chimbinho and Chipico, while by the Academica de Luanda squad scored through Fábio Faria and Erivaldo Domingos ' Edy '.

It is the sixth Super-Cup won by Petro de Luanda, which is the same achievement as the opponent team.