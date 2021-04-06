Mauritius: Covid-19 - Nine Positive Cases Registered in the Last 24 Hours

5 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of which five from the contact tracing exercise, three in quarantine centres and one person from the Rapid Response Team at Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 403 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 74 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 117 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 367.

Random tests were effected in Surinam, Chemin Grenier and Baie du Cap, as well as in Port Louis, Ebene, Highlands, Grand Bois and Savanne. The contact tracing exercise is ongoing.

He pointed out that, as at date, 25 quarantine centres are operational and 1 899 persons are currently quarantined. Results for 368 PCR tests were obtained and one positive COVID-19 case was registered. The person lives in Surinam and was identified through the contact tracing exercise, he added.

With regards to dentists and opticians, Dr Jagutpal underlined that those from the private sector are not allowed to resume work yet as they can be highly exposed to the coronavirus due their nature of work.

For her part, Dr Gaud gave details about two patients who passed away. One female patient aged 78 years old had cancer and was already in a critical situation. Furthermore, one male dialysis patient had heart problems, hypertension and diabetes, and passed away from a heart problem. They had both been tested positive.

One person aged 75 years old at New ENT Hospital is still intubated. Another patient is receiving oxygen and is considered to be in a stable condition.

She also dwelt on vaccines currently on the market and pointed out that all vaccines are safe and greatly contribute to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 from one person to another.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.