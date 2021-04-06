Mauritius: Covid-19 - Nine Positive Cases Registered in the Last 24 Hours

press release

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of which five from the contact tracing exercise, three in quarantine centres and one person from the Rapid Response Team at Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 403 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 74 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 117 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 367.

Random tests were effected in Surinam, Chemin Grenier and Baie du Cap, as well as in Port Louis, Ebene, Highlands, Grand Bois and Savanne. The contact tracing exercise is ongoing.

He pointed out that, as at date, 25 quarantine centres are operational and 1 899 persons are currently quarantined. Results for 368 PCR tests were obtained and one positive COVID-19 case was registered. The person lives in Surinam and was identified through the contact tracing exercise, he added.

With regards to dentists and opticians, Dr Jagutpal underlined that those from the private sector are not allowed to resume work yet as they can be highly exposed to the coronavirus due their nature of work.

For her part, Dr Gaud gave details about two patients who passed away. One female patient aged 78 years old had cancer and was already in a critical situation. Furthermore, one male dialysis patient had heart problems, hypertension and diabetes, and passed away from a heart problem. They had both been tested positive.

One person aged 75 years old at New ENT Hospital is still intubated. Another patient is receiving oxygen and is considered to be in a stable condition.

She also dwelt on vaccines currently on the market and pointed out that all vaccines are safe and greatly contribute to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 from one person to another.