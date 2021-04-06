Tanzania: Covid-19 - Tanzania's National Hospital to Keep Steam Therapy Machines

5 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

Tanzania's national referral hospital, Muhimbili, has stated that the steam booths that were placed at its facility in Dar es Salaam will remain intact, an indication that the key hospital may continue to provide steam therapy as one of the ways to help fight Covid-19.

Steam therapy, whose efficacy experts are divided on, was launched earlier this year as part of a national campaign by the Tanzanian government to fight coronavirus.

Muhimbili National Hospital's (MNH) response follows an appeal allegedly made by a Member of Parliament, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, calling on the referral facility to remove the steam inhalation machines on grounds that they portray the hospital in bad light.

However, MNH has maintained that the steam machines are among effective remedies against Covid-19, adding that the disease still has no cure despite research being conducted by numerous countries.

According to the hospital, approximately 1,1000 individuals have used the machines and expressed satisfaction with the results as a mitigating factor. However, some global health experts, including the World Health Organization, have disputed the effectiveness of steaming as a viable treatment for Covid-19.

Further, on his Twitter account, Dr Kigwangalla called on the government to consider taking more stern measures against the virus, such as pushing government officials to start wearing face masks and also greenlight importation of Covid-19 vaccines into Tanzania.

Tanzania last reported Covid-19 case figures in April 2020 when it announced 509 confirmed cases.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Zuma Associates to Dodge South African State Capture Commission?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Group Storms Nigerian Prison and Police Headquarters in Imo State

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.